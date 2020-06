Draft law on administrative discipline for government employees gets 3rd reading

BEIJING, June 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers started reviewing the draft law on administrative discipline for government employees on Thursday in a move to strengthen supervision over everyone working in the public sector who exercises public power.

The draft law was submitted to the ongoing session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress for the third reading.

The latest draft further clarifies several illicit actions and their corresponding punishments.