Chinese mainland reports 28 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, June 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese health authority said Thursday that it received reports of 28 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Wednesday, of which 24 were domestically transmitted and four were imported.

Of the domestically transmitted cases, 21 cases were reported in Beijing, two in Hebei Province, and one in Tianjin, the National Health Commission said in its daily report.

No deaths related to the disease were reported Wednesday, according to the commission.

On Wednesday, 15 people were discharged from hospitals after recovery, and three new suspected cases were reported in Beijing.

As of Wednesday, the overall confirmed cases on the mainland had reached 83,293, including 265 patients who were still being treated, with nine in severe condition.

Altogether 78,394 people had been discharged after recovery and 4,634 people had died of the disease, the commission said.

By Wednesday, the mainland had reported a total of 1,860 imported cases. Of the cases, 1,769 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 91 remained hospitalized. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

The commission said there were seven cases suspected of being infected with the virus by Wednesday.

According to the commission, 5,220 close contacts were still under medical observation after 153 people were discharged from medical observation Wednesday.

Also on Wednesday, eight new asymptomatic cases, including two from overseas, were reported on the mainland. No asymptomatic case was re-categorized as a confirmed case. Three asymptomatic cases were discharged from medical observation.

The commission said 111 asymptomatic cases, including 63 from overseas, were still under medical observation.

By Wednesday, 1,120 confirmed cases including four deaths had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 45 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR, and 445 in Taiwan including seven deaths.

A total of 1,071 patients in the Hong Kong SAR, 45 in the Macao SAR, and 434 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospitals after recovery.