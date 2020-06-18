Xi calls for more int'l efforts in debt relief, suspension for Africa

BEIJING, June 17 (Xinhua) -- China hopes that the international community, especially developed countries and multilateral financial institutions, will act more forcefully on debt relief and suspension for Africa, President Xi Jinping said Wednesday.

Xi made the remarks in his keynote speech at the Extraordinary China-Africa Summit on Solidarity against COVID-19 held via video link.

Within the framework of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, China will cancel the debt of relevant African countries in the form of interest-free government loans that are due to mature by the end of 2020, Xi said.