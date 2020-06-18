Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Jun 18, 2020
Xi calls for more int'l efforts in debt relief, suspension for Africa

(Xinhua)    10:29, June 18, 2020

BEIJING, June 17 (Xinhua) -- China hopes that the international community, especially developed countries and multilateral financial institutions, will act more forcefully on debt relief and suspension for Africa, President Xi Jinping said Wednesday.

Xi made the remarks in his keynote speech at the Extraordinary China-Africa Summit on Solidarity against COVID-19 held via video link.

Within the framework of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, China will cancel the debt of relevant African countries in the form of interest-free government loans that are due to mature by the end of 2020, Xi said.

(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

