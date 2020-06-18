Chinese mainland reports 28 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, June 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese health authority said Thursday that it received reports of 28 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Wednesday, of which 24 were domestically transmitted and four were imported.

Of the domestically transmitted cases, 21 cases were reported in Beijing, two in Hebei Province, and one in Tianjin Municipality, the National Health Commission said in its daily report.

No deaths related to the disease were reported Wednesday, according to the commission.