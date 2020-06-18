Chinese mainland reports 4 new imported COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, June 18 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland reported four new imported COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 1,860, the National Health Commission said Thursday.

Of the four imported cases, two were reported in Shanghai, one in Shaanxi and one in Gansu, the commission said.

Among all the imported cases, 1,769 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 91 remained hospitalized, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases.