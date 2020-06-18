Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Jun 18, 2020
India, Ireland, Mexico, Norway elected non-permanent members of Security Council

(Xinhua)    08:57, June 18, 2020

UNITED NATIONS, June 17 (Xinhua) -- The UN General Assembly on Wednesday elected India, Ireland, Mexico and Norway as non-permanent members of the Security Council for a two-year term.

The combo photo shows the national flags of India (Up Left), Ireland (Up Right), Mexico (Down Left) and Norway. (Xinhua)

One non-permanent seat remains to be filled. Kenya and Djibouti, neither of which won the required two-third majority on Wednesday, will enter a run-off on Thursday, said Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, the current General Assembly president, who announced the voting results.

Canada, which was running in the Western Europe and Others Group against Ireland and Norway, failed to get a seat.

The newly elected members of the Security Council will have a two-year term that begins on Jan. 1, 2021. 

