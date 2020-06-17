China's Guangdong conducts COVID-19 inspections on farmers' markets, restaurants

GUANGZHOU, June 17 (Xinhua) -- South China's Guangdong Province has started COVID-19-prevention inspections at over 1.9 million dining spots and 5,000 farmers' markets in the province, local authorities said Wednesday.

So far, more than 8,000 samples collected from local markets and workers since June 13 have been tested for COVID-19, with all of the results showing negative for the virus, according to the Guangdong Provincial Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The sampling covers local farmers' markets, retail and wholesale markets for aquatic products, and supermarkets.

The Guangdong Administration for Market Regulation also launched a food-safety inspection program on June 14, mainly focused on meat, poultry, and aquatic products, both in restaurants and food manufacturers.