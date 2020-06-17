Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Jun 17, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's Guangdong conducts COVID-19 inspections on farmers' markets, restaurants

(Xinhua)    21:14, June 17, 2020

GUANGZHOU, June 17 (Xinhua) -- South China's Guangdong Province has started COVID-19-prevention inspections at over 1.9 million dining spots and 5,000 farmers' markets in the province, local authorities said Wednesday.

So far, more than 8,000 samples collected from local markets and workers since June 13 have been tested for COVID-19, with all of the results showing negative for the virus, according to the Guangdong Provincial Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The sampling covers local farmers' markets, retail and wholesale markets for aquatic products, and supermarkets.

The Guangdong Administration for Market Regulation also launched a food-safety inspection program on June 14, mainly focused on meat, poultry, and aquatic products, both in restaurants and food manufacturers.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York