China's economic recovery gains momentum in May

China's economic recovery gained momentum in May as major indicators keep growing amid control of the COVID-19 epidemic, according to data released by the country's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on June 15.

Visitors view a displayed car at the 2020 Chongqing International Auto Exhibition in southwest China’s Chongqing Municipality. (Photo by Chen Yuan/Chinanews.com)

China's domestic consumption, investment and export, primary driving forces of the Chinese economy, started to grow thanks to the country's steady progress in preventing and controlling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last month, the total retail sales of consumer goods fell 2.8 percent year-on-year, narrowing by 4.7 percentage points compared with that in April, according to NBS data.

Official data shows that the country's investment in fixed assets (excluding rural households) declined by 6.3 percent year-on-year in the first five months, narrowing by 4.0 percentage points from the decrease in the first four months. Growth of investment in high-tech industries and social sectors re-entered positive territory.

In May, the total value of imports and exports of goods was 2,47 trillion yuan, a decrease of 4.9 percent year-on-year. Specifically, the total value of exports was 1.46 trillion yuan, up by 1.4 percent.

Last month, the resumption of work, production, business activities and market was advanced steadily, while production and demands were improved, and employment and prices were generally stable, NBS spokesman Fu Linghui said, adding that China's economy recovered gradually with more positive changes.

According to NBS data, the urban surveyed unemployment rate in May was 5.9 percent, 0.1 percentage points lower than that of April, while the consumer price grew by 2.4 percent year-on-year, 0.9 percentage points lower than the previous month.

In general, the consumer price is expected to remain stable on a downward trajectory, Fu said.

Supply and demand will likely stay balanced and overall inflation will remain stable with resumption of work and production in full swing, according to Wen Bin, chief analyst at China Minsheng Bank.

China's automobile market also gained momentum in May thanks to encouraging policies. NBS data showed that the retail sales of auto businesses above designated size went up 3.5 percent last month. According to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, retail sales of passenger vehicles grew 7 percent year-on-year in May.

The country continued to see a generally stable housing market last month. Between January and May, the decline in floor space of sold commercial buildings and the total sales of commercial buildings narrowed by 7.0 percentage points and 8.0 percentage points, respectively compared with that of the first four months.

Home prices in 70 major cities showed mild month-on-month increases in May, according to NBS data.

Meanwhile, new home prices in four first-tier cities - Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Guangzhou - rose 0.7 percent month-on-month in May, 0.5 percentage points higher from one month earlier.