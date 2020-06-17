Chinese mainland reports 11 new imported COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, June 17 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland reported 11 new imported COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 1,856, the National Health Commission said Wednesday.

Of the 11 imported cases, 10 were reported in Gansu Province and one in Sichuan Province, the commission said.

Among all the imported cases, 1,754 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 102 remained hospitalized, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases.