China's Gansu reports 10 new imported COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    09:48, June 17, 2020

LANZHOU, June 16 (Xinhua) -- Northwest China's Gansu Province reported 10 new imported COVID-19 cases from 8 p.m. Monday to 8 p.m. Tuesday, the provincial health commission said on Tuesday.

All of the 10 imported cases involve Chinese nationals who departed from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, aboard Flight MU7792 on June 14 and arrived in Lanzhou, the capital city of Gansu, on June 15.

A total of 241 close contacts on the flight have been put under quarantine at designated places and another two close contacts on the flight have been under medical observation at a hospital.

By Tuesday, Gansu saw no new domestically transmitted cases for 72 consecutive days.

