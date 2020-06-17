China's top legislature to open session on June 18

BEIJING, June 16 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, will convene its 19th session from June 18 to 20 in Beijing.

The legislators will deliberate draft laws, including the laws on administrative discipline for government employees, promoting rural vitalization, and support for veterans, Yue Zhongming, spokesperson for the Legislative Affairs Commission of the NPC Standing Committee, said Tuesday.

The latest revision to the draft law on administrative discipline for government employees will be submitted to the session for a third reading, Yue said.

He noted that it specifies administrative discipline for government employees who falsify or forge their personal files and documents, or implicate another person with the intention of damaging the person's reputation, or having the person investigated for responsibilities, among other misconducts.

The draft laws on promoting rural vitalization and support for veterans will be submitted to the session for the first reading, Yue said.

The draft law on promoting rural vitalization stipulates measures for the enhancement of agriculture, the improvement of rural areas and the personal development of rural people.

The draft law on support for veterans specifies veterans' resettlement, and stipulates that pre-retirement educational training and employment support for veterans should be enhanced.

According to Yue, improving legislation on public health has been part of the NPC Standing Committee's 2020 work plan, including revising the Wildlife Protection Law, the Frontier Health and Quarantine Law, the Law on the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases and the Emergency Response Law.