Chinese doctor becomes "booth owner" to popularize cardiopulmonary resuscitation skills

Zhang Junqiao, a post-80s anesthesiologist from the Affiliated Hospital of Weifang Medical University in east China's Shandong province, has recently become a "booth owner", with his "commodity " being the popularization of first aid knowledge related to cardiopulmonary resuscitation skills free of charge.

Zhang Junqiao was also a member of the 10th medical team in Shandong province that aided central China's Hubei province, the former epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak.

Starting from June 7, Zhang Junqiao has set up a booth in a nearby square. Buying model props for demonstration at his own expense, he teaches first aid knowledge of cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the spot.

His wife, who is also a medical worker, volunteers in the demonstration activities as well, while their two daughters have helped hand out relevant materials.

From 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., this special booth attracts many people who are full of curiosity about cardiopulmonary resuscitation. At the scene, Zhang Junqiao took the trouble to explain the main points over and over again.

Zhang Junqiao said that the popularization rate of cardiopulmonary resuscitation is relatively low in China, and the lack of relevant knowledge leads to many sudden cardiac deaths. He felt that as a medical worker, he has the obligation and responsibility to promote the knowledge of cardiopulmonary resuscitation.