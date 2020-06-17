Factbox: China's progress on economic resumption

BEIJING, June 16 (Xinhua) -- As efforts to contain COVID-19 continue, China is steadily reviving its economy. The following facts and figures indicate how the country is forging ahead in the economic sphere:

-- China's service industry, a sector hit hard by the COVID-19 epidemic, is gradually back on track as the country steps up efforts to balance epidemic control with economic and social development.

The production index of the service sector climbed 1 percent year on year in May, marking the first year-on-year increase this year and rebounding from a decline of 4.5 percent in April, according to data provided by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The sub-reading for information transmission, software and information technology services expanded by 12.9 percent last month, while that for the financial sector and the real estate sector grew 5.2 percent and 7.1 percent respectively, NBS data showed.

-- China's top economic planner approved seven fixed-asset investment projects with their combined investment totaling 129.8 billion yuan (about 18.35 billion U.S. dollars) in May.

The projects were mainly in the transportation and energy sectors, Meng Wei, spokesperson with the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), said Tuesday.

-- China's electricity consumption, a key barometer of economic activity, rose 4.6 percent year on year in May, with the rate expanding 3.9 percentage points from April, the country's top economic planner said Tuesday.

In the January-May period, the country's electricity consumption dropped 2.8 percent year on year.

Specifically, power use by first industry and residential power consumption increased 7.1 percent and 5.2 percent year on year, respectively.