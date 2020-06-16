DPRK military says ready to go into action -- KCNA

PYONGYANG, June 16 (Xinhua) -- The military of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) said Tuesday it is getting itself fully ready for providing a sure military guarantee to any external measures to be taken by the Party and government.

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) quoted a statement released by the General Staff of the Korean People's Army (KPA) as saying that the army was keeping close watch "on the current situation in which the north-south relations are turning worse and worse," and it would "rapidly and thoroughly implement any decisions and orders of the Party and government."

The statement said the army had accepted a government's opinion "on studying an action plan for taking measures to make the army advance again into the zones that had been demilitarized" under the north-south agreement in 2018, as well as to "take a thorough-going security measure for positively cooperating with our people from all walks of life in their large-scale leaflet scattering struggle against the enemy."

"We will map out the military action plans for rapidly carrying out the said opinions to receive approval from the Party Central Military Commission," it said.

The DPRK has repeatedly lashed out at South Korea since last week in protest against anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets sent by defectors and activists across the border. Pyongyang has also closed its joint liaison office and cut off all communication lines with the South.