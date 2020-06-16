Chinese mainland reports 40 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, June 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese health authority said Tuesday that it received reports of 40 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Monday, of which 32 were domestically transmitted and eight were imported.

Of the domestically transmitted cases, 27 were reported in Beijing, four in Hebei Province, and one in Sichuan Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report.

No deaths related to the disease were reported while seven people were discharged from hospitals after recovery Monday, according to the commission.

As of Monday, the overall confirmed cases on the mainland had reached 83,221, including 210 patients who were still being treated, with five in severe condition.

Altogether 78,377 people had been discharged after recovery and 4,634 people had died of the disease, the commission said.

By the end of Monday, the mainland had reported a total of 1,845 imported cases. Of the cases, 1,752 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 93 remained hospitalized. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

The commission said three new suspected cases were reported Monday, bringing the total suspected cases to four.

According to the commission, 4,340 close contacts were still under medical observation after 225 people were discharged from medical observation Monday.

Also on Monday, six new asymptomatic cases, including two from abroad, were reported on the mainland. No asymptomatic case was re-categorized as a confirmed case. A total of eight asymptomatic cases, including one imported case, were discharged from medical observation, according to the commission.

The commission said 110 asymptomatic cases, including 63 from abroad, were still under medical observation.

By Monday, 1,112 confirmed cases including four deaths had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 45 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR, and 445 in Taiwan including seven deaths.

A total of 1,067 patients in the Hong Kong SAR, 45 in the Macao SAR, and 433 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospitals after recovery.