One-armed basketball youth sensation to participate in CBA restart ceremony

(Xinhua)    09:44, June 16, 2020

XI'AN, June 15 (Xinhua) -- A youth basketball player with one arm named Zhang Jiacheng will participate in the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league's resumption ceremony on Friday, according to several media reports published on Monday.

Zhang, 13, lost his right arm in an accident at the age of five and became an internet sensation in China after showing off his dazzling basketball skills with one hand online. The 13-year-old's videos have received more than 50 million views.

The teenager from south China's Guangdong province also drew attention from basketball megastars Stephen Curry, Yi Jianlian and CBA powerhouse Guangdong Southeast Tigers.

The CBA is set to restart on June 20. Dongguan in Guangdong province and Qingdao in east China's Shandong province were selected as the host cities for the remainder of the league, which will be contested behind closed doors and in a championship-style format to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

As a special guest of the CBA, Zhang will be invited to help the referees to finish the tip-off ceremony at the beginning of the game when the Guangdong Southeast Tigers face the Shanxi Loongs on Friday.

