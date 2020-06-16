China, Cambodia intergovernmental committee to hold meeting via video

BEIJING, June 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will co-chair the fifth meeting of the China-Cambodia intergovernmental coordinating committee with Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Hor Nam Hong on Tuesday via video, the Foreign Ministry announced on Monday.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the comprehensive, strategic, cooperative partnership between the two countries and the first anniversary of signing the action plan for building a shared future for China and Cambodia. Spokesperson Zhao Lijian told a news briefing that the two countries have helped each other through thick and thin, and achieved a major victory in the fight against COVID-19, tightening bilateral ties.

China is ready to review the implementation of the action plan for building a shared future for the two countries over the past year. This meeting will facilitate the exchanging of views on strengthening cooperation in various fields, and other international issues of concern to both countries, amid normalizing COVID-19 prevention and control, said Zhao.

"China believes that this meeting will inject new impetus into deepening China-Cambodia ties and promote the construction of a shared future for China and Cambodia," said the spokesperson.