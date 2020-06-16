UK COVID-19 deaths rise to 41,736 as another 38 patients die

LONDON, June 15 (Xinhua) -- Another 38 COVID-19 patients have died in Britain as of Sunday afternoon, bringing the total coronavirus-related death toll in the country to 41,736, the British Department of Health and Social Care said Monday.

The figures include deaths in all settings, including hospitals, care homes and the wider community.

As of Monday morning, 296,857 people have tested positive for the disease in Britain, a daily increase of 1,056, according to the department.

As of Monday morning, there have been 6,866,481 tests of the novel coronavirus in the country, with 93,163 tests on Sunday, said the department.