Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Jun 16, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

UK COVID-19 deaths rise to 41,736 as another 38 patients die

(Xinhua)    09:26, June 16, 2020

LONDON, June 15 (Xinhua) -- Another 38 COVID-19 patients have died in Britain as of Sunday afternoon, bringing the total coronavirus-related death toll in the country to 41,736, the British Department of Health and Social Care said Monday.

The figures include deaths in all settings, including hospitals, care homes and the wider community.

As of Monday morning, 296,857 people have tested positive for the disease in Britain, a daily increase of 1,056, according to the department.

As of Monday morning, there have been 6,866,481 tests of the novel coronavirus in the country, with 93,163 tests on Sunday, said the department.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York