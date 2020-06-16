Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Jun 16, 2020
Number of people worldwide acknowledging China's response to COVID-19 triple that of U.S.: poll

(Xinhua)    09:25, June 16, 2020

BRUSSELS, June 15 (Xinhua) -- The number of people surveyed across the world who believe China responded positively to the COVID-19 pandemic is three times higher than that acknowledging the U.S. response, a poll said Monday.

Only a third of people surveyed said the United States responded well to the pandemic, while over 60 percent said China handled the pandemic well, according to a poll conducted by Denmark-based Dalia Research and the Alliance of Democracies Foundation.

The poll, which surveyed over 120,000 people in 53 countries, also found only a third of Europeans said the United States has a positive impact on global democracy, down 4 percent from 2019, compared with half who said it has a negative impact.

