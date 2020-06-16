Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Jun 16, 2020
Beijing strengthens community prevention, control as COVID-19 cases reappear

(Xinhua)    09:06, June 16, 2020

BEIJING, June 15 (Xinhua) -- Beijing has strengthened community-level disease prevention and control in response to the resurgence of domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases.

Nearly 100,000 community workers in 7,120 residential communities and villages in Beijing have thrown themselves into the battle against the disease, Xu Ying, an official with the Beijing municipal committee of the Communist Party of China, told a press conference Monday.

More than 8,000 dealers and workers at the Xinfadi farm produce market, in close relation with most of the new cases, received nucleic-acid tests in the early morning of Sunday and have been under medical observation, Xu said.

About 200,000 people who had visited the market since May 30 were interviewed via door-to-door inquiries, calls, social-media platforms and other methods. Nucleic-acid tests for these people are underway while they are asked to stay at home for medical observation.

Closed-off management has been implemented in a total of 21 residential communities around the Xinfadi market and the Yuquandong market, with tests for 90,000 residents in process, Xu said.

Beijing reported 36 new confirmed domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases and six new asymptomatic cases on Sunday, the municipal health commission said Monday.

Thirty-four of the new cases were confirmed as being related to Xinfadi, a large wholesale market for fruit, vegetables and meat in south Beijing's Fengtai District, while two cases are currently under epidemiological investigation.

