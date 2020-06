Members of a Chinese medical expert team provide epidemic prevention and control trainings for local police in Dhaka, Bangladesh, June 14, 2020. Experts from a Chinese medical team have shared experiences with their Bangladeshi peers to assist them in better combating the COVID-19 pandemic. The Chinese medical team arrived here on June 8 and will stay in Bangladesh for two weeks to support Bangladesh in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. (Xinhua)