Biden, DNC raise over 80 million USD in May

WASHINGTON, June 15 (Xinhua) -- Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden's campaign and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) together raised over 80.8 million U.S. dollars in May, their largest fundraising haul of the 2020 election cycle, Biden announced in a statement on Monday.

More than half of donors in May were new and the number of online donors has tripled since February, according to the statement. "In the last few weeks, more than 1.5 million new supporters have joined our campaign."

Biden, who clinched the Democratic presidential nomination earlier this month, will face sitting President Donald Trump in this year's presidential election.

The Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee (RNC) haven't released their fundraising performance in May but they announced on Monday that they have raked in a record 14 million dollars on Sunday - Trump's 74th birthday.

Trump and the RNC raised a total of 61 million dollars in April, while Biden and the DNC brought in 60 million dollars during the same month.

Besides, Trump and the RNC also have a total of 255 million dollars in cash on the hand, compared with the approximately 100 million dollars that Biden and DNC have in their coffers.