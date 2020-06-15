Final Beidou satellite ready for launch

A Long March 3B carrier rocket sits on the launchpad at Xichang Satellite Center in Sichuan province, ready to send the last satellite of the Beidou Navigation Satellite System into space. The final satellite to complete the third-generation network of China's Beidou Navigation Satellite System is ready for launch, the China Satellite Navigation Office said. (Photo/China News Service)

The spacecraft, the 59th in the Beidou family and 30th in the third-generation series, has undergone technical checks, propellant injection and prelaunch setting at the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in Sichuan province.