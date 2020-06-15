Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Jun 15, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Final Beidou satellite ready for launch

(Ecns.cn)    16:37, June 15, 2020

A Long March 3B carrier rocket sits on the launchpad at Xichang Satellite Center in Sichuan province, ready to send the last satellite of the Beidou Navigation Satellite System into space. The final satellite to complete the third-generation network of China's Beidou Navigation Satellite System is ready for launch, the China Satellite Navigation Office said. (Photo/China News Service)

The spacecraft, the 59th in the Beidou family and 30th in the third-generation series, has undergone technical checks, propellant injection and prelaunch setting at the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in Sichuan province.


【1】【2】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York