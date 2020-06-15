Chinese consulate, Istanbul district discuss cooperation

ISTANBUL, June 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese consul general in Istanbul on Thursday discussed cooperation with the mayor of one district of Istanbul.

Consul General Cui Wei and Haydar Ali Yildiz, mayor of Beyoglu, one of Istanbul's most crowded districts, exchanged ideas about the latest situation in the fight against the coronavirus via a video conference, the consulate said on its Instagram account.

Cui Wei and Yildiz agreed to develop their cooperation in various fields in the upcoming period, it added.

The consulate also mentioned several restaurants located on the well-known Istiklal Avenue on its post. As one of the most popular locations in the Beyoglu district, Istiklal is packed with stores of famous brands, cafes, bars and restaurants.

Turkey and China have supported each other in the fight against COVID-19. Chinese medical experts have shared their experience in treating coronavirus patients, protecting medical workers, and controlling the spread of the virus with their Turkish counterparts in several video conferences.