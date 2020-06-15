Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Jun 15, 2020
China's mobile game market grows in May

(Xinhua)    09:31, June 15, 2020

BEIJING, June 14 (Xinhua) -- China's mobile game sector continued to grow in May, according to an industry report.

The sales revenue of China's online game market reached 17.68 billion yuan (about 2.49 billion U.S. dollars) last month, up 11.9 percent from April, data from research institute CNG showed.

CNG cited the longer May Day holiday this year, as well as reduced outings and more playing time at home for players as among the factors that drove the growth.

Earlier data showed sales revenue in China's mobile games market came in at 151.37 billion yuan in 2019, a year-on-year increase of 13 percent.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)

