Aerial photo taken on June 13, 2020 shows a plateau highway in Rangtang County of Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The 34-kilometer plateau highway is part of a poverty relief plan under the Ministry of Transport aimed at improving local infrastructure in Rangtang County. The whole project is expected to be completed by July 2020. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)