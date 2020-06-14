Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Jun 14, 2020
Typhoon Nuri makes landfall in China's Guangdong

(Xinhua)    13:34, June 14, 2020

BEIJING, June 14 (Xinhua) -- Nuri, the second typhoon this year, landed in south China's Guangdong Province on Sunday morning, the National Meteorological Center (NMC) said.

Nuri hit Hailing Island in Yangjiang City around 8:50 a.m., becoming the first typhoon to make a landfall in China this year, the NMC said.

The NMC has renewed the blue alert for typhoon and the yellow alert for rainstorms. It forecast strong wind in parts of the South China Sea and Guangdong and rainstorms in Hainan and parts of Guangdong and Guangxi from Sunday to Monday.

Meteorological authorities have advised ships to return to harbor and cautioned against floods and geological disasters in these regions. Enditem

