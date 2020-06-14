China's Hubei reopens provincial museums, library as epidemic wanes

WUHAN, June 14 (Xinhua) -- China's Hubei Province, once hit hard by COVID-19, on Sunday reopened five major public cultural venues in the latest move to return to normalcy after the COVID-19 epidemic tapered off in the province.

The reopened venues included the provincial museum, the provincial library, the memorial hall of the Xinhai Revolution, the provincial art museum and the mass art center.

It followed the decision of Hubei Province to lower its COVID-19 emergency response from level II to level III starting Saturday, which allows its public venues, conferences, exhibitions, trans-provincial tourism and classes to gradually reopen or resume operation.

All the five facilities require reservations in advance and have placed caps on the daily number of visitors.

The Hubei Provincial Museum said it had only opened four exhibition halls and would receive no more than 1,000 visitors a day. The Hubei Museum of Art has capped daily visitors at 300.

The provincial library said it would strictly disinfect its books before they are lent and after their return. Enditem