Beijing reports 36 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    11:04, June 14, 2020

BEIJING, June 14 (Xinhua) -- Beijing reported 36 new confirmed domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases and one new asymptomatic case on Saturday, the municipal health commission said Sunday.

By Saturday, Beijing had reported 463 confirmed domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases, including 411 who had been discharged from hospital after recovery and nine deaths. There were still 43 patients receiving medical treatment in hospital and one asymptomatic case under medical observation.

So far, a total of 174 imported COVID-19 cases have been reported in the capital city.

