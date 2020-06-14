Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Jun 14, 2020
Shanghai reports 1 new imported COVID-19 case

(Xinhua)    11:04, June 14, 2020

SHANGHAI, June 14 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai reported one new imported COVID-19 case and zero increase in locally transmitted cases on Saturday, the municipal health commission said Sunday.

The imported case was a Chinese national, who departed from Mexico on May 30 and transited via Japan before arriving at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on May 31.

The patient exhibited symptoms during isolated observation and later tested positive for COVID-19. The patient's close contacts on the flight have been put under quarantine.

The eastern Chinese city has as of Saturday reported a total of 350 comfirmed imported cases of COVID-19, and 341 locally transmitted comfirmed cases.

