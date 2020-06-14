South Sudan officials praise China's battle against COVID-19

JUBA, June 13 (Xinhua) -- South Sudanese officials have applauded China's domestic and global efforts in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

John Andruga Duku, South Sudan's Ambassador to China, said Chinese authorities and people acted swiftly to contain the outbreak at home and also supported global efforts to curb the spread of the virus.

Duku said Beijing was able to contain the spread of the Coronavirus because of hard work and unity from the top leadership of the country to the grassroots level.

"China has succeeded in reversing the tragedy of COVID-19 because of the collective discipline of the whole country from the top leadership to the grassroots," Andruga told a local radio station in Juba.

"Everybody adheres to the government and that is why today China is among the countries who have turned the corner and reversed the spread of the virus," he added.

Thomas Tongun, a medical expert based in South Sudan's capital Juba also applauded China's efforts in containing the COVID-19.

Tongun said countries with weak health systems like South Sudan can share China's experience and replicate them in their own local context.

"China has managed to control the spread of the virus and with that experience, I think our people and government here can learn from it," Tongun said.

"When we put it into practice, we can reduce whatever is happening in our country here," he added.

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus in the East African country, the Chinese government, the Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation have dispatched four batches of anti-Coronavirus medical supplies to help South Sudan fight the pandemic.

The most recent donation delivered by the Chinese government on Thursday included protective suits, face masks, surgical masks, protective goggles, gloves and packets of diagnostic kits.

Chinese Ambassador to South Sudan Hua Ning pledged China's continued support towards global efforts to eradicate the novel Coronavirus.

"We have been working very hard in the past months and China is very successful in containing the virus," Hua said.

In conquering COVID-19, "you need determination, you need coordination, you need sacrifice, and you need self-discipline," Hua added.

The Chinese envoy urged South Sudanese to help their government in fighting the pandemic by respecting measures aimed at curbing further transmission.

"The individuals' role is also very essential in fighting the virus," the Chinese envoy said.

"They know that their personal sacrifice will contribute to successful victory against the pandemic," he said, adding that "when people get united and follow government guidelines, this will help in the fight against the virus."

South Sudan confirmed its first COVID-19 case on April 5 and the number of cases continues to rise.

The Ministry of Health of South Sudan reported late on Friday 14 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the country's cumulative tally to 1,684, with 25 deaths and 49 recoveries.