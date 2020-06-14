Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Jun 14, 2020
10 dead, 117 injured in east China tank truck blast

(Xinhua)    10:10, June 14, 2020

HANGZHOU, June 13 (Xinhua) -- Ten people were killed and 117 others injured after a tank truck exploded and veered off an expressway in east China's Zhejiang Province Saturday afternoon, local authorities said.

The explosion that occurred around 4:40 p.m. near the village of Liangshan in the city of Wenling, has caused the collapse of some nearby residential houses and factory workshops along the Shenyang-Haikou Expressway, according to the local sources.

Firefighters and rescuers are looking for possible missing persons in the debris.

Lu Fang, who works at a nearby restaurant, told Xinhua that she heard a loud bang, and thought it was a flat tire commonly heard along the expressway. But people immediately started sharing news of the blast in WeChat groups, and some photos and videos showed the front of a row of houses had been shaved in the explosion.

"The glass on the windows and doors of my home were all shattered. Luckily my mother and brother were unharmed," she said. 

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)

