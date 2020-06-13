Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Jun 13, 2020
China's securities regulator approves trading of new options

(Xinhua)    14:42, June 13, 2020

BEIJING, June 13 (Xinhua) -- The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) has given the green light to the trading of aluminum, zinc, steam coal, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and linear low density polyethylene (LLDPE) options.

The trading of steam coal will be launched on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange starting from June 30, while that of polypropylene, PVC and LLDPE will be launched on the Dalian Commodity Exchange on July 6.

The trading of aluminum and zinc will be launched on the Shanghai Futures Exchange on Aug. 10, according to the CSRC.

Aluminum, zinc, steam coal, polypropylene, PVC and LLDPE are all major bulk commodities, the CSRC said, adding that the listings of relevant options will further meet enterprises' risk management demand.

The securities regulator has asked the three exchanges to make full preparations to ensure the smooth operation of trading.

(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

