Dendrobium nobile cultivation creates job opportunities in Jinping County, SW China

(Xinhua)    13:20, June 13, 2020
A villager picks flowers of dendrobium nobile at a cultivation base in Longchi Village of Dunzhai Town in Jinping County, southwest China''s Guizhou Province, June 12, 2020. Taking full advantage of the large areas of forest and ample sunlight, local authorities have encouraged people to plant Chinese medicinal herbs including dendrobium nobile and keep bees among the trees without damaging the ecological environment. Currently, Jinping County has over 11,000 mu (about 733 hectares) of dendrobium nobile, around 91,000 mu (about 6,067 hectares) of Chinese medicinal herbs and 7,000 beehives, which have offered job opportunities to villagers and helped increase their incomes. (Xinhua/Yang Ying)

