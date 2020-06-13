Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Jun 13, 2020
46 test positive in throat swab COVID-19 tests in Beijing

(Xinhua)    13:12, June 13, 2020

BEIJING, June 13 (Xinhua) -- A total of 46 people have tested positive in throat swab COVID-19 tests in Beijing, after authorities conducted city-wide nucleic acid tests in wholesale markets of farm produce and large-scale supermarkets on Friday, authorities said Saturday.

Disease prevention and control staff conducted nucleic acid tests on 1,940 people in the markets. Of the 517 samples collected from Xinfadi, Beijing's major wholesale market, 45 were found positive in throat swab tests, Pang Xinghuo, deputy head of the municipal disease control and prevention center, said at a press conference on Saturday.

Another positive test result was found in samples from a farm produce market in Beijing's Haidian District. It was a close contact of a confirmed COVID-19 case in Xinfadi.

All the 46 people have shown no symptoms, and they are under strict management and observation.

