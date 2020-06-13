Beijing's major wholesale market suspended after personnel, surroundings test positive for COVID-19

BEIJING, June 13 (Xinhua) -- Xinfadi, the largest wholesale market with fruit, vegetable and meat supplies in Beijing, was suspended on Saturday for disinfection after personnel working there and the surroundings have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

New COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday and Friday were found to have been to the market located in Fengtai District, leading to the testings.

All personnel in the market will receive nucleic acid testings, according to a statement jointly issued early Saturday by the market regulation bureau and the health commission of the district.

To ensure the market supply, special sections have been set up for sales of vegetables and fruits with close-off management, said the statement.

Covering a total area of 112 hectares, the Xinfadi market has some 1,500 management personnel and more than 4,000 tenants.

Beijing reported three confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday and Friday, with one of them in Xicheng District and the others in Fengtai District.