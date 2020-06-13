Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Jun 13, 2020
Chinese state councilor stresses all-out efforts for flood control work

(Xinhua)    10:45, June 13, 2020

BEIJING, June 12 (Xinhua) -- State Councilor Wang Yong has called for all-out efforts to prepare for effective flood control and disaster relief, so as to minimize potential losses and ensure the safety of people's lives and property.

At a meeting Friday, Wang, also head of the State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters, called on relevant authorities to bolster the provision of disaster relief funds and materials.

Noting that flood control work in some areas is in a grave state due to the flood season, with frequent extreme weather, Wang urged efforts to take effective prevention and control measures, strengthen detection and prediction, and issue early warnings in good time.

He also noted that emergency rescue teams should properly transfer and resettle the affected people and win all-round victory in the efforts to combat floods.

