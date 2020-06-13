China dissatisfied with UK interfering in HK affairs: FM spokesperson

BEIJING, June 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Ministry on Friday expressed strong dissatisfaction with a British government report meddling in Hong Kong affairs.

"Unwarranted foreign interference in Hong Kong's affairs will only make China more determined in advancing the national security legislation for Hong Kong," Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying told a press briefing when commenting on the British government's wrong moves of issuing the so-called Six-monthly Report on Hong Kong on Thursday.

Hua said Hong Kong affairs are China's internal affairs, and no foreign government, organization or individual has the right to interfere. "The UK has no sovereignty, jurisdiction or right to supervise Hong Kong, nor does it have any so-called 'responsibility'."

China has repeatedly expounded on its solemn position on the national security legislation for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Hua said.

"I would like to stress that the Chinese government is firmly committed to implementing 'one country, two systems' principle fully and faithfully, safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests, and upholding Hong Kong's long-term prosperity and stability," she said.

"Hong Kong is China's Hong Kong. The UK should face up to reality, respect China's sovereignty, security and unity, and stop interfering in Hong Kong's affairs in any way," Hua said.