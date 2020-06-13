Beijing suspends holding sports events

BEIJING, June 12 (Xinhua) -- Beijing's Municipal Sports Competitions Administration Center issued a notice late on Friday that suspends holding sports events with immediate effect.

The decision came after two new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Beijing on Friday, according to the municipal government.

"Due to changes in the situation of epidemic prevention and control in Beijing, all kinds of sports events will be suspended in the city from now on to reduce the risks brought by people's mobility and gathering, and ensure the health and safety of the people," the notice said.

The sports events will be suspended until further notice.