Police make 35 arrests in illegal assemblies in Hong Kong

(Xinhua)    10:34, June 13, 2020

HONG KONG, June 13 (Xinhua) -- Police arrested 35 people involved in illegal assemblies and violent acts at various places in Hong Kong on Friday night.

The suspects, 24 men and 11 women, were arrested for offenses including wounding, unlawful assembly, participating in an unauthorized assembly, disorder in public places and possession of offensive weapon, the police said in a statement.

Crowds gathered in the vicinity of Causeway Bay, Yuen Long, Mong Kok and Kwun Tong and some people even threw hard objects from height targeting police officers.

The police stressed that no illegal violent acts will be condoned and resolute law enforcement actions will be taken against illegal activities.

