Chinese companies donate medical ventilators to Guinea-Bissau

BISSAU, June 12 (Xinhua) -- Four Chinese companies in Guinea-Bissau donated on Friday two medical ventilators to the country's health authorities to help treat severe cases of COVID-19.

At the delivery ceremony, Chinese ambassador to Guinea-Bissau Jin Hongjun reaffirmed the Chinese government's will to continue to support the people of Guinea-Bissau in their fight against COVID-19.

"We will continue to support Guinea-Bissau. Next week, another donation of medical supplies from the Chinese government will arrive in Bissau," the Chinese diplomat said, adding that the upcoming donation will help improve the working conditions of medical staff.

"Solidarity is an essential element in eliminating this virus which has today become the enemy of humanity," the ambassador said, adding that the Chinese companies' donation is a gesture of solidarity.

For his part, Tumane Balde, spokesman of the Interministerial Commission for the Prevention and Control of COVID-19, welcomed this gesture of solidarity from the Chinese companies.

"This donation is very important and represents a sign of friendship between our countries," Balde said.

As of Friday, Guinea-Bissau has reported 1,460 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 153 recoveries and 15 deaths, since the outbreak of the disease on March 25.