Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Jun 12, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

University creates ‘cloud’ photo app for graduates

(People's Daily Online)    17:03, June 12, 2020
University creates ‘cloud’ photo app for graduates

As the graduation season is around the corner, the Bohai University in Jinzhou, northeast China’s Liaoning province, recently provided its 4,506 graduates with tailor-made “cloud” graduation photo services. In light of the outbreak, the university created an app that allows the students to take their personalized graduation photos. Promising to keep the landmarks on campus intact for one year, the university invites the students to come back in their gowns next year to take graduation photos in-person.


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】【8】【9】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York