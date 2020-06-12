University creates ‘cloud’ photo app for graduates

As the graduation season is around the corner, the Bohai University in Jinzhou, northeast China’s Liaoning province, recently provided its 4,506 graduates with tailor-made “cloud” graduation photo services. In light of the outbreak, the university created an app that allows the students to take their personalized graduation photos. Promising to keep the landmarks on campus intact for one year, the university invites the students to come back in their gowns next year to take graduation photos in-person.