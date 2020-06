WUHAN, June 12 (Xinhua) -- No new confirmed, asymptomatic or suspected COVID-19 cases were reported in central China's Hubei Province on Thursday, the provincial health commission said Friday.

There were 18 asymptomatic cases under medical observation after 24 such cases were released from quarantine on Thursday.

Hubei had reported a total of 68,135 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 4,512 related deaths, and 63,623 cases had been cured and discharged from hospital by Thursday.