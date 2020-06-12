Virtual Terracotta Warriors exhibition goes live for Australians

SYDNEY, June 12 (Xinhua) -- The Terracotta Warriors museum in China's northwestern city of Xi'an is considered one of the greatest archaeological sites in the world, however few are lucky enough to visit it in person, particularly now under COVID-19 travel restrictions.

On Friday, a new online exhibition was launched by the Chinese Cultural Center (CCC) Sydney allowing Australians to explore the World Heritage listed treasures from their homes and learn about the first emperor of China, Qin Shi Huang.

"Qin - the Past and Present of Terracotta Warriors" is the highlight of a virtual exhibition series, launched piece by piece by the CCC Sydney starting in March, aimed at introducing Australians to China's rich history, imagery and culture.

The Terracotta Warriors exhibition is the highly anticipated final offering of the seven-part series, intended to coincide with China's Cultural and Natural Heritage Day on June 13.

Audiences are fully immersed with a high definition, 360 degree view of the three main pits of the archaeological site, containing some 8,000 terracotta warriors, with the ability to zoom in and appreciate their unique facial features.

History is brought to life through comparisons with related modern works such as the dance, Symbiosis and the Qinqiang dance drama, Soul of the Terracotta Warriors of the Qin Dynasty (221 BC-206 BC).

Visitors can also discover the over-2,000-year-old history of the local Qin people who explored wisdom, as well as created advanced technical systems such as character-writing, law, irrigation, metallurgy, measurement and more.

Since being discovered by accident in 1974, China's Terracotta Warriors have been a source of wonder for the world, and with some 200 more figures unearthed just last year they continue to shed light on the country's vibrant past.