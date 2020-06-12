China donates more medical supplies to Lebanon to fight COVID-19

Chinese Ambassador to Lebanon Wang Kejian (L) and Lebanese Foreign Minister Nassif Hitti pose for photos during a ceremony in Beirut, Lebanon, June 11, 2020. China on Thursday donated a new batch of medical supplies to Lebanon to help it fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The donation includes 17,500 masks, 1,500 protective gears, 1,320 goggles and 1,000 shoe covers. (Photo by Bilal Jawich/Xinhua)

BEIRUT, June 11 (Xinhua) -- China on Thursday donated a new batch of medical supplies to Lebanon to help its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The donation, including 17,500 masks, 1,500 protective gears, 1,320 goggles and 1,000 shoe covers, was handed over by the Chinese embassy at a ceremony held at the Lebanese Foreign Ministry in Beirut.

The medical supplies will help public hospitals in Lebanon in the fight against COVID-19.

Chinese Ambassador to Lebanon Wang Kejian highlighted the importance of the cooperation among the countries to overcome the crisis.

"Cooperation is the strongest weapon against the pandemic. China assumes its responsibilities to protect not only its people but also people all over the world," Wang said at the ceremony.

Wang said that no country in the world can fight such a pandemic on its own, stressing that China is committed to offering donations to the countries affected by the pandemic.

"When China is done with vaccination, it will be available to the whole world and mainly to developing countries to help them fight the virus and support their economic recoveries," he said.

The ambassador praised Lebanon's efforts to contain the virus with strict measures adopted by the Lebanese cabinet.

For his part, Lebanese Foreign Minister Nassif Hitti expressed thanks to China for its donation and assistance, calling it as a symbol of cooperation between the two countries.

"This is not the first time that China offers donation to Lebanon against COVID-19," he said.

China has previously donated to Lebanon medical equipment including 3,000 kits, over 1 million masks and 20,000 protective gears and 1,600 goggles.

Lebanon's number of COVID-19 infections reached on Wednesday 1,388 while the death toll remained 30.