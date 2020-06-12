Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Jun 12, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Chinese securities regulator strengthens supervision of listed companies

(Xinhua)    09:31, June 12, 2020

BEIJING, June 11 (Xinhua) -- In an effort to strengthen supervision of listed companies, China's securities watchdog has announced a strong crackdown on illegal practices such as compiling and reporting false financial and accounting information.

Practices including lying, accounting frauds, and illegal guarantee must be severely punished, Yan Qingmin, vice chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, said at a meeting.

The commission will improve the system of rewarding informants and use it as an important way to cleanse the capital market, so that more market participants can actively play the role of social supervision, Yan added.

Listed companies should seek progress while maintaining stability, and take the lead in promoting high-quality economic and social development, Yan said.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York