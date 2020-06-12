Senior official calls for popularizing knowledge of law among public

Wang Chen, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and director of the China Law Society, addresses a meeting on a program featuring 100 seminars to be given by jurists in Beijing, capital of China, June 11, 2020. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

BEIJING, June 11 (Xinhua) -- A senior Chinese official on Thursday called for more efforts to popularize knowledge of the law among the public.

Addressing a meeting on a program featuring 100 seminars to be given by jurists, Wang Chen, director of the China Law Society, said improving publicity and education on the rule of law is of great significance for better protecting people's lawful rights and interests and creating a sound legal environment.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, stressed efforts to raise awareness of legislation in key areas, such as the newly adopted Civil Code, and promote explanation of laws and policies concerning epidemic control and economic and social development.