China donates medical supplies to combat COVID-19 in South Sudan

Hua Ning (L), Chinese ambassador to South Sudan, and Mayen Dut Wol, undersecretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of South Sudan, attend a donation handover ceremony in Juba, South Sudan, on June 11, 2020. The Chinese government on Thursday delivered medical supplies to South Sudan to help the east African country tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Gale Julius/Xinhua)

JUBA, June 11 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese government on Thursday delivered medical supplies to South Sudan to help the east African country tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

The medical aid included 5,000 protective suits, 15,000 facemasks, 100, 000 surgical masks, 5,000 protective goggles, 5,000 gloves and 834 packets of diagnostic kits.

Hua Ning, Chinese ambassador to South Sudan said Beijing will continue to support South Sudan's battle against COVID-19.

"This latest donation demonstrates the Chinese government's and people's commitment to supporting African countries' efforts to contain COVID-19," Hua said.

"With joint efforts by the international community and the government of South Sudan, we would be able to build a global health system for all," the Chinese envoy said.

Mayen Dut Wol, undersecretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of South Sudan, appreciated China for standing with South Sudan during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The government and people of South Sudan are happy for the Chinese people and government because they have been standing with us in all difficulties. We will register this donation as one of the achievements of our relations," Wol said.

The Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation had earlier supplied three batches of anti-coronavirus supplies to the east African country.