Xi calls for deeper China-Belarus BRI cooperation

BEIJING, June 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping proposed Thursday that China and Belarus turn challenges to opportunities and deepen cooperation in the joint pursuit of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Xi made the remarks in a telephone conversation in the night with his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko.

Xi pointed out that since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, China and Belarus have been sticking together through thick and thin and looking out for each other, demonstrating deep iron-clad friendship between the two sides and the high-level trait and particularity of China-Belarus relations.

China firmly supports Belarus in taking prevention and control measures in line with its national conditions, and is willing to continue to share prevention and control experiences and diagnosis and treatment plans with Belarus without reservation, he said.

He expressed belief that under Lukashenko's strong leadership, the Belarusian people will be able to defeat the epidemic as soon as possible.

Xi thanked Belarus for providing help to Chinese citizens studying, working and living in Belarus, adding that he believed Belarus will continue protecting their safety and health effectively.

China is willing to work with the international community, including Belarus, to strengthen cooperation and jointly build a community of common health for mankind, said Xi.

At present, China-Belarus relations of comprehensive strategic partnership, featuring mutual trust and win-win cooperation, has been developing at a high level, Xi said.

He said the two sides have been supporting each other with no hesitation on issues concerning each other's core interests and major concerns, demonstrating the fact that the two countries have been true all-weather partners. China will, as always, support the development path chosen by Belarus in accordance with its national conditions.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic will inevitably affect bilateral exchanges and practical cooperation, Xi said, China-Belarus relations have been enjoying a solid foundation and huge potential for cooperation.

Xi called on the two sides to accelerate the construction of the China-Belarus industrial park, seek more achievements in mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields, and push forward bilateral relations to new levels.

For his part, Lukashenko said China has always respected the development path independently chosen by Belarus.

China provided strong support and shared valuable experiences in its fight against the epidemic, and played an important role in the prevention and control of the epidemic in Belarus, for which Belarus is deeply grateful, Lukashenko said.

Noting that Belarus and China are good friends and good brothers, Lukashenko said the Belarusian side firmly opposes politicizing or labeling the virus, and will continue standing resolutely with China on issues concerning China's core interests.

Belarus stands ready to work with China to make full use of China-Europe freight trains to expand bilateral trade, jointly build the Belt and Road, and promote practical cooperation in a wide range of fields, said Lukashenko, adding that he earnestly looks forward to welcoming the Chinese president to visit his country again at an early date after the pandemic.