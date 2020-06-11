Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Jun 11, 2020
Tibet kicks off its first large-scale aerial afforestation

(Xinhua)    15:01, June 11, 2020

LHASA, June 11 (Xinhua) --Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region launched its first large-scale aerial afforestation on Tuesday, said local authorities.

The aerial seeding, scheduled to end on June 20, is expected to cover more than 218,000 mu (over 14,533 hectares) of land in areas including the regional capital city of Lhasa and the city of Shannan. A total of 119.3 tonnes of seeds will be used during the mission.

Forestry officials said that aerial afforestation, both fast and adaptive to mountainous terrains, can help boost efficiency and reduce the costs of work.

In recent years, Tibet has pushed ahead with large-scale afforestation plans and the forest coverage has exceeded 12 percent of the region.

